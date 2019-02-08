Horley school gets money to spend on ‘forest’ area for pupils

Manorfield Primary & Nursery School is to spend a donation from a devloper on its Forest School area.

The £250 came from Taylor Wimpey South Thames’ donation box scheme at its Westvale Park development.

Manorfield Primary & Nursery School is to spend a donation from a devloper on its Forest School area

Visitors to the development are invited to vote for one of three local causes to receive a donation.

Karen James, Manorfield school business manager, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to receive the support of Taylor Wimpey and I would like to say thank you to everyone who voted in the donation box scheme at Westvale Park.

“We are always looking at ways to better our school, and Taylor Wimpey’s donation will help us improve our Forest School area before the spring.”

See also:

Major supermarket chain opens in Crawley town centre creating 26 jobs

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Have your say on £2 million Crawley plans to ease Manor Royal traffic

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime