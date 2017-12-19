Ifield students spread Christmas cheer

Ifield Community College students have decorated and filled hampers with food and donated them to Crawley charity the Easter Team.

The hampers included mince pies, chocolate, biscuits, tins of ham, pots of jam and Christmas puddings.

Students at Ifield Community College donated Christmas hampers to Crawley's Easter Team SUS-171218-171427001

This Christmas the charity, which is based at The Orchard, in Gleneagles Court, Southgate, will hand out 120 hampers to families in need.

Team member Sharon Golightly thanked staff and student for their work and said: “We are extremely grateful for all the help and support that we receive from the community.”

Principal Rob Corbett said: “At a time of year where it is easy to be caught up in your own festivities, it is a joy to see so many students putting others first and caring for the members of our community.

“I am very proud of them.”