New Crawley club to help young children with homework

Homework Help - a non-profit club to help primary school aged children - is being set up for autumn term.

Sue Ganz told the Crawley Observer she will only charge parents £20 per child per term to cover running costs.

Students will get 45 minutes working with a tutor, who will be DBS-checked volunteers.

“The club is open to any Crawley children of primary school age (including home-schooled),” says the Homework Help mission statement.

“Priority for the second sessions will be given to students from schools outside the immediate area (to allow travel time from school).

“Most of the time, volunteer tutors will be working one-to-one with primary school students and helping them with their homework and/or school work.

“They will usually work with the same student every week. Occasionally (e.g. due to tutor illness) tutors may need to work with two students at once during a session.

“A qualified and experienced tutor (me!) will be running the sessions, and will be available during the sessions to answer any academic/tutoring queries.”

Homework Help will run from 3.30pm to 5pm on Thursdays during term-time, at St Alban’s Church Hall in Gossops Drive, Gossops Green.

Each hour and a half session will be divided into two 45 minute halves, with a change-over of students at 4.15pm.

Students will be expected to bring their own work - either school homework, or other academic work set by teachers or parents. In-school behaviour will be required.

Sue is looking for 12 adult volunteer tutors. They will need to be able to pass a DBS clearance check - paid for by the club - and the ability to read, spell, and do basic maths to Year 8 level.

Sue, who has returned to Crawley after spending about 20 years in Australia, where she ran her own tutoring and training business, and spent more than two years managing a group of volunteer tutors.

For more information, or to register your child for autumn term or volunteer as a tutor, contact Sue Ganz on 07706 632971 (before 2pm, or between 6.30pm and 8.30pm), or email: sueganz@yahoo.com.au