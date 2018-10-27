Northbrook MET carpentry students come to rescue and help Sussex charity

Students from the construction department at Northbrook MET in Broadwater have gone above and beyond to help a Sussex charity.

Jody Clewett, West Sussex trustee for Kilmarnock Horse Rescue, said the team had carried out some fantastic work at the centre In Crawley.

The project will not only be a huge benefit to the rescue cente but also gives the students some much-needed, on-site practice

She explained: “We have had an influx of rescue cases and needed more field shelters to accommodate this. We managed to raise enough money to cover the actual shelters but had no funds for installation.

“My father, Garry Blunt, curriculum manager for engineering and construction, kindly offered the services of the year-two carpentry students.

“This will not only be a huge benefit to the rescue but also gives the students some much-needed, on-site practice, ensuring that risk assessments have been carried out, that they have all of their PPE, that their lifting plans are accurate and safe, and to generally educate them in a real site environment.”

She said the charity really appreciated the work.

