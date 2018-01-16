Praise for school where children 'thrive'

Ofsted has praised The Brook School as a place where children “thrive and flourish”.

The school, in Salterns Road, Maidenbower, underwent a two-day inspection in December and the findings were published on January 11.

In her report, lead inspector Joy Considine rated the school ‘good’ in all areas and said: “School leaders are ambitious and have high expectations for staff and pupils.

“They have created a bright and attractive learning environment in which pupils thrive and flourish.”

Parents certainly agreed with her. Every single one who responded to the Parent View questionnaire said their child was making good progress and they would recommend the school to other parents.

One said: “The Brook School has gone above and beyond to make sure that my child is happy and safe. I know he will be well cared for when he is there.”

Ms Considine described the quality of teaching at The Brook as “good” and recognised the work carried out to address a dip in standards in 2016.

As a result, she said, standards had improved in 2017.

Children were seen to have made good progress in reading and maths but the report found that attainment in writing was not as high.

Headteacher Fi Dowley said steps were already in place to raise children’s achievements in that area.

The youngsters were praised for behaving well both in and out of the classroom and Ms Considine said: “Pupils have very positive attitudes to learning and so treat each other and adults with respect.

“They are polite, helpful and kind to each other.”

Miss Dowley said: “We were very proud of all the wonderful and positive comments that the inspectors have made and in particular, how impressed they were by our children and just how amazing they are.

“They referred to them as ‘confident and excited learners’ who clearly love being at school and who treat each other and adults with respect.”

The head thanked parents, staff and governors and particularly the children who she said “never fail to sparkle and shine at all times”.

She added: “We are so proud that this school is a community and is made up of wonderful parents, children, staff and governors.”