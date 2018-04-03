School picks up second cash donation in less than a month from developer

Horley Infant School has picked up a second cash donation in under a month from Taylor Wimpey South Thames.

The school, which recently received £250 from the housebuilder to celebrate World Book Day on March 1, has been crowned the most recent winner of the donation box scheme which is currently running at Westvale Park development in Horley.

The initiative invites local residents and visitors to Westvale Park to vote for one of three local causes to benefit from a monetary donation.

Horley Infant School were lucky enough to receive the most votes in February and have been awarded with a further £250.

Established in 1864, Horley Infant School currently has 294 pupils in reception to year two.

The school runs a range of popular extra curricular activities, including cooking, dance, art and sewing clubs, and also offers both breakfast and after school clubs to support the needs of working families.

Taylor Wimpey’s most recent donation will go towards new outdoor play equipment for the school, including balls and skipping ropes.

Commenting on Taylor Wimpey’s donation Hilary Salter, Headteacher at Horley Infant School, said: “We cannot thank Taylor Wimpey enough for this donation, their financial support will enable us to continue to improve the facilities and activities that we can offer to the young pupils at our school. Taylor Wimpey gifted us £250 for World Book Day at the beginning of March, so we feel very lucky to be receiving another donation.”

Susan Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “It is a privilege to offer further financial backing to Horley Infant School and we are pleased to hear that our donations will go some way to helping to provide valuable resource for children. Our donation box scheme was launched because we are committed to helping local organisations, schools, community groups and charities who make such a positive contribution to the community and we look forward to making further donations in the coming months.”

To vote for one of three local causes to receive a donation from Taylor Wimpey, visit the Sales Information Centre at Taylor Wimpey’s Westvale Park development, located off Reigate Road, Horley, Surrey, RH6 0HJ, and open daily from 10am to 5pm.