School's Poppy Appeal success

Gossops Green Primary School has raised almost £1,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

Headteacher Dawn Martin described the £967.16 collected in tins at the school in Kidborough Road as a "remarkable achievement".

Crawley's British Legion Poppy Appeal co-ordinator, Michael Elliott, paid a special visit to present Mrs Martin and the children with a 'thank you' certificate.

The proud headteacher said Gossops Green had raised more money than any of the town's schools last year, with this year's total being even better.

She added: “It is wonderful to think that we are supporting bereaved and disabled ex-servicemen and women and their families. We are aware that very many Gossops Green families have direct connections with veterans of many kinds.”