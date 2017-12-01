School's Poppy Appeal success

Gossops Green Primary School has raised almost £1,000 for the Poppy Appeal.
Headteacher Dawn Martin described the £967.16 collected in tins at the school in Kidborough Road as a "remarkable achievement".
Crawley's British Legion Poppy Appeal co-ordinator, Michael Elliott, paid a special visit to present Mrs Martin and the children with a 'thank you' certificate.
The proud headteacher said Gossops Green had raised more money than any of the town's schools last year, with this year's total being even better.
She added: “It is wonderful to think that we are supporting bereaved and disabled ex-servicemen and women and their families. We are aware that very many Gossops Green families have direct connections with veterans of many kinds.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Crawley Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.