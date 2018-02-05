Sunshine Coach for special school

Manor Green Primary special school has been presented with a new minibus.

The Sunshine Coach was a gift from Variety The Children’s Charity and Kilnwood Vale developer Crest Nicholson.

Crest Nicholson and Variety, the Childrens Charity, presented a Sunshine Coach to Manor Green Primary School

It will be used every day to take children to and from swimming and riding lessons as well as trips to the library and local parks.

Offering his thanks, headteacher David Reid said: “As a large special school catering for pupils with a variety of special needs, the bus will be use to extend learning and offer our pupils enhanced experiences.

“This bus will be an invaluable resource as it gives us the opportunity to offer even more to our pupils and ensure that everyone flourishes and has fun.”

Governor Maria Cook added: “The children were very excited and staff so grateful to now have increased opportunities to fulfill our pupils’ potential and I do believe there will now be some educational visits to Kilnwood Vale as a result.”

The coach was presented by Andrew Dobson, managing director of Crest Nicholson strategic projects, and Colleen Ettridge, head of fundraising at Variety.

Variety has been Crest Nicholson’s chosen corporate charity since 2005 and the developer has raised £1.5m over the years. This was the 28th Sunshine Coach it has donated.