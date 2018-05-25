The MP and the right royal scarecrows

These wonderful scarecrows were made by the children of The Brook School to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The youngsters took their inspiration from The Scarecrow's Wedding, by Julia Donaldson, with each year group creating and dressing their own Harry and Meghan.

Henry Smith MP with children at The Brook School

Crawley MP Henry Smith was invited to the school, in Salterns Road, Maidenbower, to pick his favourite two - though they were all rather good!

The school's Union Flag was raised and they all sang the National Anthem before everyone tucked into a tea party.