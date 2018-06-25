Thomas Bennett strike action suspended

Plans for three days of strike action by staff at Thomas Bennett Community College have been suspended.

Teachers and staff were due to strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 26-28).

Planned action for June 21 was also cancelled.

In the past few weeks, it was revealed that 12 teachers at the academy had resigned since Easter, the head of school had quit, and fears were raised about the future level of provision for children with special educational needs (SEN).

It all stemmed from concerns about a ‘restructuring’ by The Kemnal Academies Trust (TKAT), which unions said would cut almost £1m from the academy budget and lead to job losses.

Now, in a joint statement from TKAT and the National Education Union, progress was seen to have been made.

The statement said: "Following a meeting between the NEU and senior leaders from TKAT, the NEU have agreed to suspend their industrial action at Thomas Bennett Community College.

"As well as addressing the concerns of the staff at the school as requested by the NEU, TKAT have agreed to increase the SEN qualified teacher provision.

"The NEU and TKAT will be working closely together to ensure that we continue to provide sustainable, high-quality education for the students, so that they continue to grow in confidence and resilience.”

Related to this article:

Fears over planned cuts at Thomas Bennett

Thomas Bennett head resigns - and parents march

Leader's warning to academy trust

Twelve teachers quit Thomas Bennett - four days of strikes to come