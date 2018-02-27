Update: School closures

The following West Sussex schools will be closed today due to adverse weather conditions.
Albourne CofE Primary School
Balcombe CofE Controlled Primary School
Bolnore Village Primary School
Gattons Infant School
Handcross Primary School
Harlands Primary School
Hassocks Infant School
Herons Dale Primary School
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School (Cuckfield)
Lindfield Primary School
Southway Junior School (Burgess Hill)
St Augustine's CofE Primary School
St Giles CofE Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Haywards Heath)
St Mark's CofE Primary School (Staplefield)
St Peter's CofE Primary School (Ardingly)
The Burgess Hill Academy
Turners Hill CofE Primary School
Warden Park Primary Academy
Warninglid Primary School
Windmills Junior School
Woodlands Meed School
St Andrew's School, in Worthing, has postponed this evening's Parents’ Evening for Year 7 boys and will email a revised date to parents affected..
Billingshurst Primary School has cancelled all of today's after school clubs to allow staff and children to get home safely.