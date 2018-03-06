Wonder Woman and Harry Potter help make World Book Day a success!

Last week's snow failed to prevent children at Gossops Green Primary School from enjoying World Book Day.

On Thursday (March 1), youngsters from the school, in Kidborough Road, dressed as a host of characters, including Wonder Woman, Harry Potter and Chase from Paw Patrol.

World Book Day at Gossops Green Primary School

They had fun trying to guess each other's characters and enjoyed book-related quizzes in assembly - with some interesting results!

Children in Reception and Years 1 and 2 outwitted the staff, but teachers finished on top against those in Key Stage 2, thanks to a deciding question - which author wrote Mary Poppins? The children now know the answer is PL Travers.

World Book Day at Gossops Green Primary School

World Book Day at Gossops Green Primary School

World Book Day at Gossops Green Primary School