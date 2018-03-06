Wonder Woman and Harry Potter help make World Book Day a success!

Last week's snow failed to prevent children at Gossops Green Primary School from enjoying World Book Day.
On Thursday (March 1), youngsters from the school, in Kidborough Road, dressed as a host of characters, including Wonder Woman, Harry Potter and Chase from Paw Patrol.
They had fun trying to guess each other's characters and enjoyed book-related quizzes in assembly - with some interesting results!
Children in Reception and Years 1 and 2 outwitted the staff, but teachers finished on top against those in Key Stage 2, thanks to a deciding question - which author wrote Mary Poppins? The children now know the answer is PL Travers.