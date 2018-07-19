Year 6 pupils brush up on their road safety skills

Children at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School took part in Bikeability, which offers them the chance to develop their skills and confidence to cycle safely on today's roads.

A statement from the school said: "Participating in the course allows trainees to develop from the basics of balance and control, all the way to planning and making an independent journey on busier roads.

"Throughout the week the children have developed a range of skills and can now confidently identify potential dangers and hazards when out riding on the road, clearly signal their intentions to other road users, pass parked or slower-moving vehicles as well as many other skills.

"After completing the course, the children have now been awarded with either the Level 1 or Level 2 badge, along with a certificate showing what they have achieved for each task."