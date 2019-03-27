Eight fire engines attend house fire near Haywards Heath

Firefighters are captured on video tackling a house fire near Haywards Heath last night (March 26).

Eight fire engines were sent to the blaze at a property in Station Road, Horsted Keynes.

Police closed off the road while firefighters dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said last night that crews from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Crawley, and East Grinstead were in attendance, along with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

At 10.30pm, crews remained at the scene of the fire, a spokesman for the fire service said, but the fire had been 'scaled back'.

Crews used 14 breathing apparatus, three hose reels and six jets to battle the blaze and prevented the fire escalating further.

Firefighters at the scene in Horsted Keynes last night (March 26). Photo by Eddie Howland

Disruption was reported in the area. Residents were advised to avoid the area and to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire service has been contacted for more information.

