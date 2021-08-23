Elderly man walks into Haywards Heath police station with mortar and ammunition

Police are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive after a man turned up at the station with a mortar and ammunition.

By Sam Dixon-French
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:34 pm

Inspector Darren Taylor of Mid Sussex Police said the box of munitions dated back to the 1940s.

He addfed: “An elderly gentelman walked into Haywards Heath Police Station earlier with a box – containing an anti tank mortar and some type of ammunition and also another type [of] mortar.”

Officers took the explosives to a nearby park while they wait for the Ministry of Defence, he added.

Inspector Taylor said: “They’re very rusty, very old.”

A cordon has been erected around the park, he added.

A statement from Mid Sussex Police said: “Please avoid lower part of Beech Hurst Gardens Haywards Heath CLOSED, while we wait for the MOD to arrive deal with an old mortar round.”

The box of mortars and ammunition. Photo: Inspector Darren Taylor