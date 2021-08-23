Inspector Darren Taylor of Mid Sussex Police said the box of munitions dated back to the 1940s.

He addfed: “An elderly gentelman walked into Haywards Heath Police Station earlier with a box – containing an anti tank mortar and some type of ammunition and also another type [of] mortar.”

Officers took the explosives to a nearby park while they wait for the Ministry of Defence, he added.

Inspector Taylor said: “They’re very rusty, very old.”

A cordon has been erected around the park, he added.

A statement from Mid Sussex Police said: “Please avoid lower part of Beech Hurst Gardens Haywards Heath CLOSED, while we wait for the MOD to arrive deal with an old mortar round.”