'Embarrassing Bodies' TV doctor to give talk in Faygate this weekend

TV’s Dr Dawn Harper is set to give a talk about how to live well for longer at an event in Faygate on Saturday (January 19).

Known for her roles as a presenter on ITV's This Morning and Embarrassing Bodies, Dr Dawn Harper will be part of a panel of industry experts for a question and answer session at the free seminar to be held at Durrants Village later living community.

The event, which is open to the public and will take place between 10am and noon, is being held to launch a new Assisted Living Package at the village, designed specifically to allow people to remain independent in their own home.

Audience members will be given the opportunity to discover more about Assisted Living options as well as contribute to the discussion by the panel of experts which will also include John Kennedy, an independent adult care specialist, and James Cobb, director of Inspired Villages.

Liam Stack, village manager at Durrants Village, said: “At Inspired Villages, our ethos is centred around mental and physical well-being and encouraging our residents to live younger for longer. As such, we look forward to the discussion with Dr Dawn Harper and John Kennedy on how this is achievable whilst receiving the vital support that many may need.”

Assisted Living is a new product from Inspired Villages, the company behind Durrants Village, where residents can benefit from additional services, such as cleaning, meal provision and light shopping, while remaining independent in their own home, with their own front door.

The Assisted Living apartments are ideal for those looking for the benefits of living within a supportive community, but with the freedom, privacy and independence of having their own apartment.

Peace of mind comes with the knowledge that should extra care be needed in the future,– whether permanent or temporary, this can be privately arranged on a bespoke basis. A broad range of facilities and services are available at the village, with a strong focus on an active and supportive community spirit.

Specific Assisted Living apartments are now available to rent or to buy; representing the best of both worlds, because of the options available and the costs associated.

Calculations show that this model is often cheaper than a care home when renting. And when purchasing, residents are able to retain the valuable equity they have secured in their homes over the years, which can be a real comfort at this stage of life.

Assisted Living apartments, such as those at Inspired’s Durrants Village, offer the best of both worlds as loved ones can receive extra help with their home and dining whilst still remaining independent and enjoying all the benefits of a later living community.

The event aims to make people aware of options to remain independent and active in a vibrant and thriving community and it is targeted at families who have older relatives who may be looking for additional services that support them.

Liam added: "Experience has shown us that many families spend time with their loved ones over the festive period and often identify that their parent or older relative might benefit from additional services in the future.

"Housekeeping and meal preparation are usually top of the list, however, retaining independence and being part of a supportive and active community whilst receiving this extra support is crucial to the vast majority of people.!

Places are available to book online at: www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/assisted-living or call 01293 851 935.

