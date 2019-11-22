Emergency services attend A24 car fire

The A24 was partially blocked last night after the emergency services were called to a car on fire.

Three fire engines were sent from Henfield, Horsham and Worthing to the scene at 4.58pm yesterday (Thursday, November 21), a fire service spokesman confirmed.

A car was on fire in a slip road on the southbound carriageway of the A24, just past the Buck Barn crossroad, the spokesman said.

The car was 80 per cent damaged by the fire, which was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose reel.

Firefighters left the scene, leaving the incident with police, at 5.54pm.

No injuries were reported.

PC Tom Van Der Wee tweeted: “We’re on scene with @WestSussexFire at a car fire on the A24.

“Thankfully the occupant of the car is uninjured and the fire is now out.”

