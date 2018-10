Traffic was left queuing on the A24 following a crash near the Buck Barn crossroads.

Emergency services were called to the southbound collision just after 11.30am this morning (October 15).

the collision took place just after 11.30am

The road was closed between the Mill Straight roundabout and the A272 West Chiltington Lane junction.

Dramatic photos show one of the cars involved in the incident.

Police said the road had now re-opened.

Part of the road has been closed