Emergency services clear fallen tree from Horsham road

A tree which fell across a road in Horsham has been cleared by the emergency services.
The fire service, highways and police were called to deal with the fallen tree in Forest Road, Horsham.
A road in Chichester {Chichester road closed by two fallen trees|was also blocked by two fallen trees today after a windy night.}
The Met Office has forecast a strong northwesterly wind this evening.
SEE MORE: Yellow warning for snow issued in Sussex
Firefighters called to four people stuck in Horsham town centre lift
Praise for PC who tracked down puppy missing from Wales more than 200 miles away in Sussex