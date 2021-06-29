Emergency services respond to overnight flooding and fallen trees in West Sussex
Police and firefighters responded to overnight reports of flooding and fallen trees in West Sussex.
Mims Davies, MP for Mid Sussex, thanked West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews for their assistance after 'flash-flooding' in Burgess Hill.
She wrote on Twitter: "Scenes of flash flooding again in Burgess Hill last night.
"We've recently done a survey for updates on the areas affected, as it’s so frustrating for lots of residents.
"Many people helping each other out & thanks to all local services who assisted especially @WestSussexFire."
Meanwhile, 'multiple properties' were affected by flooding in Northchapel, near Petworth.
Crews from Midhurst and Arundel worked for nearly four hours to 'reduce water levels and make properties safe'.
A spokesperson for Midhurst Fire Station said: This evening W43P1 was ordered to reports of flooding in #Northchapel. On arrival they found multiple properties being affected by flood water.
"Additional resources were requested.
"W43M1 & @46Arundel attended to provided additional resources and personnel in assisting a total of nine properties in the village."
Elsewhere in the county, A24 Broadbridge Heath was blocked by a fallen tree overnight.
A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: "In a powerful example of multi agency cooperation, police and @SECAmbulance tackle a tree fallen across the A24 Broadbridge Heath.
"Using only a general carpentry saw and determination, the tree is cleared and road open again."
Police said trees coming down was the theme of the night, with another incident reported on Countryman Lane in Shipley.