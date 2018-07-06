England World Cup legend dines out in Horsham

As the nation continues to be gripped by World Cup fever an England football legend has been enjoying the wonderful Horsham cuisine.

Sir Geoff Hurst, one of the heroes of the country’s 1966 World Cup triumph, popped to the town centre on Wednesday (July 4) for a quick bite to eat.

The football legend posted a photo on Twitter of himself enjoying a meal at Bills Restaurant in Market Square.

In a signed message he left for staff he said: “Great Meal. Best Wishes.”

Sir Geoff, the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, was in the town as he hosted ‘An Evening with Geoff Hurst’ at the Capitol theatre.

In the show he spoke about his illustrious career and took questions from the audience as well as meeting some of his biggest fans.