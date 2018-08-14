Entries invited for Horley photo competition

Entries are being being invited for the Horley in Bloom Photographic Competition 2018.

You do not have to be a Horley resident to enter, however the photos must be taken in the Horley area.

There are three categories: Hanging Basket / Plants Garden Scene Street View, Park or Countryside Scene.

The age groups are: Key Stage 1 (Years 1, 2 or younger); Key Stage 2 (Years 3, 4, 5 & 6); Key Stage 3 (Years 7,8 & 9); Key Stage 4 (Years 10 and 11); Adult (16+).

Prints should be no smaller than 5 x 7 inches and ideally no larger than 8 x 10 inches.

A maximum of three entries per category are to be allowed per entrant.

Prints to be mounted on card if the entrant so wishes.

Full details to be entered on the back of every entry (name, address, phone no, email and class entered).

Prints to be sent or delivered to the Town Council Offices, 92 Albert Road, Horley RH6 7HZ.

Entries may be submitted electronically, however the quality of the printed photograph cannot be guaranteed.

Closing Date - Late August / Early September.

Judging to take place in September at the Town Council Offices.

Prizes to be presented at the Horley in Bloom Awards Evening, due to take place on Friday September 28 2018.

Any queries telephone: 01293 784765 or email town.clerk@horleytown.com

