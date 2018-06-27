Crawley pupils given chance to fight plastic pollution

Primary school children in Crawley are being invited to fight plastic pollution in the environment by taking part in a global Plastic Planet Challenge, supported by Crawley Borough Council.

UK based environmental education organisation Wastebuster has teamed up with Recycle Now to launch the challenge which is designed to motivate young people and their families to reduce plastic use and recycle.

The council, as a member of the West Sussex Waste Partnership, is backing the challenge and is urging all of its primary schools to take part.

Schools can access a range of great resources to explore plastic and recycling in the classroom and will be invited to ask their children to design a plastic pollution poster. The winning designs will be made into a customised design on a refillable drinking water bottle.

In addition, the West Sussex Waste Partnership, will be selecting their favourite designs from the West Sussex entries and award the winners with the following prizes:

- Composting/gardening kits for the winners class,

- A fully funded trip for a year group, to their state-of-the-art recycling facility, based in Ford (includes transport).

Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Geraint Thomas, said: “Reducing and recycling plastic is such an important issue for so many people at the moment and it’s essential we encourage the next generation to take part and start recycling from an early age to prevent plastic pollution.”

Schools can find out more about the challenge by visiting www.wastebuster.global