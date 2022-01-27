Crawley residents can now hire a hybrid electric car on an hourly basis thanks to new club

The new Co Wheels Crawley Car Club car is located within easy reach of many town centre residents directly outside Geraint Thomas House on The Boulevard.

It is funded by Crawley Borough Council using developer contributions and aims to reduce urban congestion and lower emissions by renting out fuel efficient, low emission vehicles on an hourly basis. Members can typically save up to £1,000 a year on motoring costs through this environmentally friendly alternative to car ownership.

Geraint Thomas House residents will get £25 driving credit (this is credit on their account to use on hire time), free joining fee (one off payment) and no monthly membership fee (usually £5 minimum spend on the account per month).

We are offering residents of Crawley the same offer as Geraint Thomas House residents if they sign up using the promotional code CRAWLEY25 by the end of February 2022. After this time, Crawley residents will be offered attractive membership rates; you only pay for a car when you need it and are not burdened with the costs of private car ownership.

Research by Co Wheels shows that car clubs have reduced car dependence with, on average, each car club car removing between 10 and 15 privately owned cars from traffic. Car club members also walk, cycle and use public transport more after joining a club.

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “The new Crawley Car Club provides a low-cost alternative to car ownership and can help families on lower incomes access a hybrid electric vehicle without the upfront cost. We hope this scheme will help encourage a more sustainable means of travel, resulting in a reduction in carbon and other emissions.”

Richard Falconer, Head of Locations & Commercial Development at Co Wheels, said: “There’s a lot of great work going on to reduce carbon emissions in Crawley which we are pleased to support with the launch of this new car club. We’re making it more accessible for people to have the option to hire a car when they need it rather than having to own a vehicle – it’s far cheaper and better for the environment this way.

“To celebrate the launch, we’re offering people in Crawley free memberships and £25 credit to try our service.”