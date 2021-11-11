Horsham company is leading the way in combatting wet wipe problems

Aero Healthcare, which produces medical and first aid products from its base in Slinfold, has solved the issue by creating an eco-friendly hand and surface wipe which provides 99.99% protection against bacteria and viruses, including Coronavirus.

The natural fibre wipes are designed to fully biodegrade in 60 days. This means that wherever they end up, including a domestic compost heap, they will reduce and safely become part of the earth again. Aero says this sets them apart from many other biodegradable materials that have to be specifically placed in an industrial composter to decompose. Aero Wipes will biodegrade in all situations and not just some.

To ensure that the Aero Wipe’s green credentials were totally ethical, a key driver in the development process was to ensure that the strong hand and surface wipes were also 100% plastic free.

Aero Wipes are designed to biodegrade within 60 days

Mark Gilmore, Managing Director of Aero Healthcare UK explained: “More than ever, there is a need for an effective cleaning process at all times; not only for eliminating bacteria and viruses, but also for reducing the risk of cross contamination. Disposable products are the most effective way to achieve this, but are not always the most eco-friendly. During their development, it was critical for us that our wipes should act positively to protect the environment, whilst never compromising on cleanliness. And, I am proud to say that our dedicated teams have achieved this.”

To enable a full eco-friendly disposal of both the wipe and packaging; the wipes packet is also 100% recyclable, including the cap, which stands them apart from other products.