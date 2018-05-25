New Crawley charging points for electric cars

Electric and hybrid car owners in Crawley can now charge their vehicles easier than ever, thanks to new rapid charging points in the town centre.

Crawley Borough Council has installed four 22kw charging points on level two of the Town Hall multi-storey car park.

The charge points are free to use (parking charges apply) and it is hoped that they will further encourage a shift away from petrol and diesel use.

In 2017 more than 1,000 vehicles made use of the charge point at the front of the Town Hall and numbers are rapidly increasing.

Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “More and more people are switching over to electric and hybrid vehicles in an effort to be more environmentally-friendly and bring down the cost of motoring.

“These charging points are a great addition to the town centre and I have no doubt that they will be very popular with the town’s electric vehicle users.”

For more information about Crawley’s electric car charging points www.crawley.gov.uk/electricvehicles