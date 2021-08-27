Successful solar scheme returns to Crawley

Solar Together Sussex is a group-buying scheme, which brings households together to get high-quality solar panels at a competitive price, using iChoosr – an independent group-buying specialist, which has been organising schemes since 2008.

The scheme has reopened after more than 1,000 local households registered for the first round in 2020.

Residents who have already invested in solar panels can opt for ‘retrofit’ battery storage to get more from the renewable energy they generate and increase their independence from the grid.

Crawley homeowners are being offered the chance to save money on solar panels with the return of the successful Solar Together Sussex scheme. Picture by Pixabay

Households will be able to register free of charge for Solar Together Sussex from now until September 28.

Solar Together aims to keep residents informed at every stage of the process:

Registration: you can register before 28 September 2021 for free and without obligation at solartogether.co.uk/crawley.

Simply provide details about your roof, such as its size and orientation. The more people that register, the better the deal should be for each household.

Auction: on September 28 our approved solar installers will bid for the work in a reverse auction. The most competitive offer from these pre-vetted installers wins the auction.

Personal recommendation: from October 18 you will be emailed a personal recommendation for your home, based on the details you provided during registration. This will include the costs and specification for a complete solar panel installation.

You decide: the decision is then yours as to whether you want to accept your recommendation. There is no obligation to continue. You will have until November 26 to decide and will be invited to an online information session prior to this end date.

Installation: if you accept, the winning installer will contact you to survey your roof and set an installation date. All installations are planned to be completed by the end of May 2022.

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Sustainability at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is a great initiative that will enable residents to get the best deal available and access greener energy for less.

This tried and tested scheme aims to remove any confusion and support residents throughout the process, making it easier and more straightforward.

"I would encourage any resident considering getting solar panels to sign up and find out more.”