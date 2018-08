Crawley Salaam Events’ annual charity fun day went ahead on Sunday, raising money for charity and bringing the community together.

The fun day, at Cherry Lane playing fields in Langley Green, included a car show, face painting and henna artwork, and a kids’ zone for the younger guests.

Community Fun Day at Langley Green.

Organisers were raising money for Forgotten Women, the British Heart Foundation, and the Ummah Welfare Trust.

Pictured are chefs, L-R Shaz and Abs. Picture: Liz Pearce: LP181222 SUS-180819-233756008

Pictured is Amirah Shah (4). Picture: Liz Pearce: LP181223

Community Fun Day at Langley Green. Pictured is L-R Nina Lqbal (Henna Artist) and Rosy Azam. Picture: Liz Pearce: LP181224

Community Fun Day at Langley Green. ''Langley Green, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2018''LP181229 SUS-180819-233913008

Community Fun Day at Langley Green. ''Pictured is Jessie Brehm with Body Shop Home. ''Langley Green, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2018''LP181230 SUS-180819-233924008

Community Fun Day at Langley Green. ''Pictured are Friend from Langley Green.''Langley Green, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2018''LP181231 SUS-180819-233935008