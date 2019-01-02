Family's touching tribute to Crawley teenager who died near Preston Park station

The family of Carl Klimaytys, who died after being critically injured on the railway line near Preston Park station just before Christmas, has paid tribute to their son.

The 18-year-old from Crawley was described as having ‘big goals and a huge future ahead of him’.

Carl Klimaytys (Photograph provided by family)

British Transport Police said the teenager died at 6.35am on Sunday, December 23, after being struck by a train near Preston Park station.

Last week his parents, Volker and Anthea Klimaytys, paid a moving tribute to him.

They said: “Our son was taken away from us far too early, he had so much more to give and do in his life. He obviously leaves a massive vacuum in our lives.

“He was a happy young man with one the nicest smiles you could ever imagine.

Carl Klimaytys

“I did not realise until his passing, how many lives he positively effected.

“He moved around a lot as youngster, due to his father’s job.

“When living in Didcot from ages 12 to 14 he made a lot of his lifetime friends there. He stayed in touch with so many, after moving to Crawley.

“He kept himself fit, used to go running every day and liked playing a lot of other sports.

Carl Klimaytys (Photograph provided by family)

“He will be greatly missed by his parents, sister, his family and friends.”

“We would to thank everyone for their support, especially Billy a family liaison officer with the British Transport Police.

“He helped us to try and come to terms and explain to us what had happened on that sad day.”

The family said a memorial service for Carl will be held on Monday, January 7 from 9.30am at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium in Crawley.

All who knew him are welcome to attend.

The family asked that instead of flowers, people who knew Carl could donate to the Dogs Trust in Shoreham in Carl's memory.