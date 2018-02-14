Family’s tribute to Crawley Town FC stalwart who was their ‘hero Dad’

Popular Crawley Town FC fundraiser and commercial manager Fred Pitts has died aged 90.

Relatives of Mr Pitts said he passed away on Jan 30, after a short illness.

Fred Pitts

A statement from his family said: “Fred was well known in Crawley for his association with Crawley Town Football Club. His love for football encouraged his fund raising activities for the club and in addition to fundraising he also volunteered for DIY at the grounds.

“He was known by many local residents as the ‘Football Pools Man’, walking from door to door in all weathers collecting on behalf of ‘Littlewoods Pools’.

Many people remember Fred for his friendly chatty personality, and in later years, his mop of very white hair.

“Fred moved to Crawley with his wife Jean in the late 1950s after returning from a short spell in Canada and the birth of their first daughter, Sharon. Three years later they celebrated the birth of second daughter, Corinne.

“The family spent 20 years living in Tilgate, he worked for MEL as a precision engineer until Crawley FC offered him the role of commercial manager, which he grabbed with both hands.

“Following this change of career, the family then moved to Three Bridges where it remained the family home, until the very sad death of his wife Jean in September 2015 at the age 86. Sadly, after the passing of Jean, Fred’s health deteriorated rapidly.

“He was fortunate in having his two loving daughters caring for him and having some amazing neighbours who always looked out for him. In August last year, he moved into a supported living centre where he received some much needed care and support. Then, unexpectedly, he suffered a stroke early on New Year’s Day and although he seemed to be improving, and even celebrated his 90th Birthday on January 10, sadly his heart was just too weak.

“Sharon and Corinne will always remember him as a ‘Hero Dad’ always striving to make a great life for the family, ensuring they never missed out, if he couldn’t afford it, he would make it.

“Fred will be missed, but remembered with love and fondness by many. His funeral will take place at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium at 3.15pm on Thursday February 15. Anyone wishing to attend is warmly welcomed.”

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.