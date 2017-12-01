Fears after reports of ‘gunfire and explosions’

Worried residents have reported sounds of gunfire in Horsham this morning.

One man living in Richmond Road said he had heard ‘machine gunfire and explosions’ at around 9.30am, thought to be coming from the former Novartis pharmaceutical site.

However, Sussex Police say the gunfire was part of a police firearms training exercise.

A spokesman said the exercises were due to run until midday. A previous training session was held in Horsham on Wednesday (November 29).