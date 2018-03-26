Fears for missing schoolgirl

Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a schoolgirl who has gone missing.

Danni Moore, 14, was last seen in the morning of Tuesday March 20 on her way from her home in Horsham to school.

She is described as white, 5’ 4” tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length straight brown hair and was last seen wearing her school uniform.

PC Steve Wood of the Missing Persons Team said: “We think Danni could still be in the Horsham area and she could be using the wi-fi available in shops and cafés.

“We would appreciate it if people in Horsham town centre could keep an eye out for Danni and report any sightings to us immediately.”

You can report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1175 of 20/03. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.