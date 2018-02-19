Fears over ‘Croydon cat killer’ quashed

Fears were sparked that the notorious ‘Croydon cat killer’ could have struck in Horsham when a cat’s mutilated body was discovered in a residential road in the town yesterday.

But police moved quickly to quell concerns after the animal’s body was examined by a vet. A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The most likely explanation was that the cat had been killed and partially eaten by a fox/wild animal.”

The pet was identified by a microchip and its owner was notified.

The so-called ‘Croydon Cat Killer’ is believed to have killed and maimed hundreds of animals over a 100-mile stretch of the M25 motorway, striking as far afield as Manchester, Brighton and the Isle of Wight.