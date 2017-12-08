Fed up families resort to the law to curb noisy neighbours

More people in Mid Sussex resort to taking legal action over noise nuisance than anywhere else in the UK.

That’s according to a new report outlining the noisiest places to live in Britain. The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea receives the highest number of complaints over noise - but the highest number of noise abatement notices are issued in Mid Sussex.

And if you want a good night’s sleep, the quietest place to lay your head is on the Isles of Scilly.

The statistics are revealed in a new report from Anglian Home Improvements which has analysed data from councils all over the UK.

The report shows that Mid Sussex District Council issued the highest number of abatement notices despite not being in the noisiest area of the country.

The report states: “In towns such as East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill, seven per cent of complaints go on to become abatement notices, where the person or business responsible for excessive noise is required to stop or limit their activity.”