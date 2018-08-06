Few days left to make your views known on Crawley’s council wards

Crawley residents have just a few days left to help re-draw council ward boundaries across the district.

A public consultation on proposals that would mean changes to nine of Crawley’s current wards will close on August 13.

The plans also mean that Crawley will be represented by 36 councillors in future, one fewer than now.

The recommendations have been drawn up by the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “This is the last chance for local people to have their say on ward boundaries for all borough councillors in Crawley.

“We want to hear evidence from the people who know Crawley best about the shape of local communities across the borough before we finalise our recommendations in October.”

Local people can have their say directly by visiting: https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/11646.

The full recommendations and detailed maps are also available on the Commission’s main website at: www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/south-east/west-sussex/crawley.

Submit a response by post:

The Review Officer (Crawley)

Local Government Boundary Commission for England

1st floor, Windsor House

50 Victoria Street

London SW1H 0TL

Or email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk

