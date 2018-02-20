Filling the generation gap with art!

Toddlers from Copthorne Prep School have been enjoying arts and crafts with the older generation.

The youngsters joined residents at Francis Court care home, on Borers Arms Way every Monday for what was described as the “highlight of the week”.

Francis Court manager Mary Ann said: “We are thrilled to be joined by the nursery children every week. The residents really enjoy helping us set up and decorate the home, and love spending time with the children, playing a variety of games and creating beautiful artwork together.

“Inter-generational relationships have proven to be beneficial to older people, and it is certainly a highlight of the week for the residents at Francis Court.

“We would like to say thank you to the children from Copthorne Preparatory School for joining us, and look forward to future sessions."