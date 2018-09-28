Find out about ‘exciting’ homes plan for Crawley car park site

People can find out about plans to build homes on a Crawley site currently used as a temporary car park.

Clarion Housing Group is holding two consultation sessions about the proposals for the 1.85 acre site in Telford Place.

It is working with Crawley Borough Council to develop a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments that include homes for affordable rent, shared ownership and private sale.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We want to make sure residents in the immediate area and across Crawley, are fully informed about housing projects in the town.

“I hope residents take advantage of the information events by coming along and speaking to members of the project team about the future of Telford Place.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, added: “This is a very exciting development for Crawley and a key project in The Crawley Growth Programme. I would encourage local residents to take up this perfect opportunity to find out more about the proposals.”

Residents can talk to the project team on Thursday October 11, 2pm - 7pm, in County Mall by WH Smith on the ground floor; and on Saturday November 17 from noon - 4.30pm in the Longley Room at Crawley Library.

A council spokesman said: “The regeneration of Telford Place will contribute to Crawley Borough Council’s wider town centre regeneration plans and provide a highly sustainable centrally located new development.”

If you are unable to attend and would like more information, email info@telfordplace-consultation.co.uk.