Find out about the South Downs National Park at Horsham and Crawley roadshows

A roadshow will be visiting Horsham and Crawley to tell people about the South Downs National Park.

Family fun will include a giant colouring wall, virtual reality experiences and woodcrafts.

Laura Warren from South Downs National Park Authority

The events, led by the rangers, will give people the chance to find out more about wildlife conservation in the National Park.

The roadshow will be in the Carfax, Horsham, on Wednesday, April 10, and Queens Square, Crawley, on Wednesday, April 17, from 11am to 3pm.

Laura Warren from South Downs National Park Authority said: “The South Downs is such a special landscape and we want to encourage people of all ages to get out and discover it for themselves.

See also:

Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

This is the average household income in these Crawley streets

New Gatwick non-stop flights to Brazil begin

Gatwick Airport signs contract to trial valet car parking robots

“We want to be the South Korea of the South East,” says Crawley council boss

Gatwick to create airport vehicle accident ‘league table’

Gatwick Airport to sponsor South and South East in Bloom competition

“Our roadshow will have lots of activities for children and we’re hoping it will inspire them to want to find out more about this wonderful place.

“We’ve chosen urban locations on the fringes of the National Park because we’re keen to raise awareness of the opportunities the South Downs offers not only for those living within it, but also those people who might not have been before.

“Our roadshow will have lots of tips and ideas for family days-out over the Easter holidays, including wildlife-related activities.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing people how easy it is to get out and discover their National Park.”