Find out how to be a Crawley volunteer

Citizens Advice Crawley is holding a free event for people to find out more about volunteering.

A spokesman said: “The team at Citizens Advice Crawley is holding a special event for people to find out about volunteering for the service, and the huge impact you could make to local people.

“They are inviting people to meet volunteers and staff for a presentation, taking place at The Orchard, Brighton Road, on Thursday May 9th, at 10am.

“You will be able to find out what volunteering for Citizens Advice involves, all about training and support, and much more. You can even choose to be interviewed for a role after the presentation.”

More news:

Warehouse on former Sussex Wyevale Garden Centre site near A23 sold for £6.5 million

16 of Sussex’s most haunted places

Six Crawley men jailed over supply of Class-A drugs

Cannabis factory found in an empty town centre café building

Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

This is the average household income in these Crawley streets

New Crawley B&M shop to open - here’s all you need to know

Volunteers and staff at Citizens Advice Crawley helped more than 3,200 local people from April 2017 to March 2018. They help people on issues such as universal credit, disability benefits, debt, housing and employment.

Kim Holborn, volunteer recruitment team leader, said: ‘Volunteering for us makes an enormous difference to local people and to the community.

“Our volunteers tell us that, as well as gaining skills and experience, it helps keep them mentally active, and enables them to make some wonderful new friends.

“We’re looking forward to meeting potential volunteers at our event and encourage anyone interested to come along and ask questions!’

The charity is asking people to register for the free event, click here and then click ‘volunteer’.