Fire at derelict flats in Burgess Hill being treated as arson

A fire which broke out at derelict flats in Burgess Hill is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

Fire crews were sent to the flats in Janes Lane, Worlds End, Burgess Hill, at just before 5pm on Sunday (June 16), after smoke was seen coming from the building.

Fire crews at the derelict flats in Burgess Hill on Sunday. Photo by Eddie Howland

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Sussex Police were informed by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at 4.33pm on Sunday (June 16) about a fire at a derelict property at the junction of Janes Lane and Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and all lines of enquiry will be investigated.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting 901 of 16/06.”