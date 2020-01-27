Fire at Haywards Heath college – in pictures

Eight fire engines were sent to the college - which is currently empty and due to open to students this September. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the fire broke out in an unoccupied building at the site. *Crews remain at the scene of this incident bringing the fire under control," said a spokesman. They added: "There are no students affected, as the building was not in active use as a college with construction work underway. Crews are making good progress on the fire. We currently have ten pumps in attendance, with two crews from Haywards Heath, two from Crawley, two from East Grinstead and one from Burgess Hill bringing the fire under control alongside three pumps from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, and an aerial ladder platform from Brighton. Residents living nearby are advised to keep any windows and doors closed for the timebeing.” Crews are using three jets to extinguish the fire and one high pressure hose reel, with four sets of breathing apparatus in use, the fire service said.

Fire at Haywards Heath college in Harlands Road. Picture: Katherine Wiltshire

