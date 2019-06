A fire has broken out at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath this morning (June 4).

Four fire engines are in attendance, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

They added: “Four breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel, one covering jet, one safety jet and one hydrant are being used to tackle the fire.”

The hospital has been approached for a comment.