Fire breaks out in building outside Horsham
Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a blaze at a building outside Horsham last night (Friday, June 25).
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 10:18 am
Four crews, from Horsham Billinghurst, Crawley and Henfield, found a derelict building 'well-alight' on Broadwater Lane, Copsale shortly after 10pm
"The fire spread to adjacent buildings on the site and crews worked through the night to bring the fire under control," a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
"No one was injured and our last crew left the scene at 8.28am.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation and an officer is returning to reinspect the scene this morning (Saturday)."