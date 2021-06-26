Fire breaks out in building outside Horsham

Four crews, from Horsham Billinghurst, Crawley and Henfield, found a derelict building 'well-alight' on Broadwater Lane, Copsale shortly after 10pm

"The fire spread to adjacent buildings on the site and crews worked through the night to bring the fire under control," a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

"No one was injured and our last crew left the scene at 8.28am.

Fire service