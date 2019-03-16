Fire crews help after tree hits Crawley home

Firefighters and tree surgeons worked remove a large oak tree after it fell into a Crawley home this morning and damaged the roof of another.

Video footage by Eddie Howland shows tree surgeons at work at the property in Howard Road, in Bewbush, Crawley.

Oak tree falls into home in Bewbush, Crawley. WSCC

Both the residents in the house and the home next door were evacuated following the incident this morning, which saw crews from Horsham and an aerial ladder platform called to assist.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reported injuries and a technical rescue unit had since been stood down.

Tree hits Crawley home. Eddie Howland