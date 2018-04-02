Fire crews issue advice after tumble dryer catches alight in Crawley

Fire crews have issued advice to homeowners after an electrical fire broke out of a tumble dryer at an address in Crawley.

Firefighters from Crawley were sent to the scene on Monday (April 2) and there were no reports of any injuries, the Crawley Fire Station confirmed on Twitter.

However, after the fire, crews issued the following advice in order to avoid electrical fires:

“Never leave electrical items plugged in or unattended, especially at night.

“Regularly check that flexible cables on all electrical appliances are not worn or coming out of the plug.

“Make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”

Fire crews also advised homeowners to be sure to check the plugs and chargers of electrical appliances, and never to overload sockets.

The guidance also related to electrical blankets which can be tested annually by the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

