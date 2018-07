Fire crews were called to Grand Parade, High Street, Crawley, after staff in a pub smelled smoke.

Four fire engines were sent to The Jubilee Oak pub, after a 999 call at 1.32pm today.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service representative said the building was fully evacuated, and firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels and a jet to tackle the fire.

The fire is thought to have started in an electrical intake cupboard.

