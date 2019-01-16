Fire service warning after dog rescued from Crawley kitchen fire

A spokesman from the fire service has warned residents never to leave their cooking unattended after responding to a kitchen fire in Crawley yesterday.

A spokesman from West Sussex Fire Service based in Crawley said in a tweet that crews were called to a kitchen fire in which a property was left unattended with some cooking left on.

“Luckily no one was hurt and a dog was rescued,” the spokesman said.

“Please remember to never leave cooking unattended at home!”

For more information on how to keep your home safe from fires, visit the fire service’s website here.

SEE MORE: Awards for ‘unsung heroes’ helping Crawley’s cash-strapped schools

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A264 fatal crash: ‘I hope this is a lesson to young drivers who drive recklessly’

Surrey Police pledge to ‘hunt down’ bogus officer who stole £50k