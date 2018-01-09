Firefighters fight blaze at town workshop

Smoke has been seen pouring out a of a building near Manor Royal as firefighters continue to battle a blaze.

Six crews have been called to Royce Road, in Crawley, after a fire broke out in a car workshop this morning (January 9).

Thick smoke was first seeing issuing out of the building at 10.15am and the fire service said the building was ‘well alight’ when crews arrived.

Firefighters battled the flames using two water jets, a hose reel and a water hydrant.

The fire is now out and crews remain on the scene ventilating the property, the fire service added.

The ambulance service and Hazard Area Response Team are also in attendance.