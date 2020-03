Firefighters used cutting tools to release a person from a vehicle following a collision in Shermanbury on Saturday night.

Crews from Henfield, Steyning and a Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley attended the incident.

One casualty was removed using cutting tools, before being handed into the care of the ambulance service.

A fire service spokesman tweeted: “Great work by all.”

The scene of the collision. Photo: Henfield FRS/Twitter