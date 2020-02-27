Firefighters rescue 'visibly distraught' cat trapped 30ft up tree in Horsham

Firefighters have come to the rescue of 'distressed moggie' Charlie the cat, who found itself stuck more than 30ft up a tree in Horsham.

The Technical Rescue Unit was mobilised to the scene in Manor Road, Horsham, at 2.27pm on Wednesday.

Working alongside officers from the RSPCA they were able to reunite the cat with its owner.

Mick Lewin, Watch Commander of the Technical Rescue Unit said: “When we arrived we found Charlie, a ginger cat, almost right at the top of the conifer tree.

"He was visibly distraught and wasn’t coming down on his own.

“Thankfully his owner thought to called the RSPCA for advice first, as attempting a rescue at this sort of height without the correct equipment would have been incredibly dangerous.

“Using the service’s Unimog, we were able to carry out a rope rescue from height to get to Charlie, and after a little negotiation with him, we were able to get him safely back down on the ground.

“He has now been reunited with his owner, and after a good feed he seems no worse for wear after his ordeal.

“A big thank you to the neighbouring properties who supported us by allowing us access to get as close to the tree as possible to carry out the rescue.”

